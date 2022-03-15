Oh My Girl members look dazzling in 60s inspired concept photos for upcoming full length album ‘Real Love’

On March 15th, the agency WM Entertainment released the first concept photo individual cut of Oh My Girl's 2nd regular album 'Real Love' through the official social media handles.

The image captures Oh My Girl members exuding an elegant atmosphere in a black-and-white photo. Each member radiates classic beauty with classic yet vintage styling, such as ribbons, laces, and pearls, as if looking at the main character in a classic romance movie, drawing more attention with a unique concept that has not been easily seen in the past.

In particular, many fans are paying attention to the new album that will be released through Oh My Girl, who is armed with a more mature and lovely charm, and the power of the 'concept fairy' that will be proven once again with this album.

Oh My Girl succeeded in hitting multiple hits last year with 'Dun Dun Dance' and dominated various music charts, proving their popularity as a syndrome by putting their name at the top of the annual charts. Also, 'Nonstop' and 'Dolphin', released in 2020, set new records one after another, breaking the record for the longest time in a girl group chart, once again being recognized as a 'sound source queen'.

In addition, '36th Golden Disc Awards' Digital Music Awards Bonsang, '2022 Korea First Brand Awards' Female Idol Category, '31st High1 Seoul Music Awards' Bonsang, '11th Gaon Chart Music Awards' Hot Performance Award of the Year and more. They received great love and received awards at various awards ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Joy and Seulgi exude royalty and femininity in new concept photos for upcoming album

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the individual teasers? Let us know in the comments below.