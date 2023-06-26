Oh My Girl of Dolphin fame to make group comeback after 1 year and 4 months

On June 26, a South Korean media outlet stated that Oh My Girl was in the final stages of recording with the intention of releasing a new album at the end of July. In March of last year, their second full album, Real Love, was released. Additionally, the group was reformed from a seven-member group to a six-member group one year and two months ago. With eight members Hyojeong, Seunghee, Jini, Mimi, Yooa, Binnie, Jiho, and Arin, Oh My Girl debuted in 2015. After JinE left the team in 2017 due to health issues, they became active as a seven-member group.

Oh My Girl’s activities:

Since then, the seven-member group Oh My Girl has released Nonstop and Dolphin, which were released after appearing on Queendom on Mnet in 2019. They set a record by winning the Bonsang Digital Music Award at the 2021 35th Golden Disc Awards, the Bonsang Digital Sound Recording Award at the 2022 36th Golden Disc Awards and the Top 10 Award at the 2020 MMA. When Jiho withdrew from the group following the release of their second regular album, Real Love, in March of last year, the group, which had been active as a seven-member group, was reorganized into a six-member group in May of that year, making the fans sad at another member leaving the group.

The members’ individual activities:

The members of Oh My Girl concentrated on their individual pursuits after the group was reformed into a six-member unit. Earth Arcade! by Na Young Seok is produced by Mimi. Arin made an appearance in the television drama Alchemy Of Souls and will be a part of a upcoming film, Summer Love Machine Blues and is also part of the short drama series O'PENing 2023 on television. In 2023, Yooa released her second solo album, SELFISH and Seunghee had a supporting role in the KBS2 drama Oasis. Additionally, Yubin and Hyojeong made guest appearances on a number of entertainment programs, including Pyeon Restaurant.

