Oh My Girl to return with new music in March

South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is gearing up to make a comeback next month! WM Entertainment confirmed on February 7, sharing that Oh My Girl will be returning with a new album in March. This will be their first comeback in about 10 months, since their eighth mini album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’ released in May 2021.

Oh My Girl made its debut in April 2015 with the EP ‘Oh My Girl’. The group currently comprises seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Yubin and Arin. Oh My Girl made their Japanese debut in January 2019, with the album debuting at number 1 on the Oricon Daily Album Chart, and also topping the Billboard Japan Top Albums Sales chart. The same year, the group participated in Mnet’s comeback battle program, ‘Queendom’, finishing at 1st runner-up for the whole program in the final episode.

Following the success of ‘Nonstop’ and ‘Dolphin’ released in 2020, Oh My Girl has been on a constant rise in popularity. Both the tracks became the group’s high-charting releases at the time, peaking at second and ninth on the weekly Gaon Digital Chart, respectively. Further, Oh My Girl’s 2021 release, ‘Dun Dun Dance’, became a certified mega-hit, earning the girl group their first chart-topper, as it peaked at rank 1 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Oh My Girl has received multiple awards at various ceremonies, including Artist of the Year (Bonsang) at the 2021 The Fact Music Awards. The group’s consistent growth with each release has increased anticipation for their upcoming comeback.

