OH MY GIRL’s Arin tops July girl group member brand reputation rankings; Top 10 list inside

Brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members for the month of July 2022 have been unveiled by the Korean Business Research Institute. Using big data collected during the period from June 17 to July 17, the rankings were determined by analysing the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indices of 579 girl group members.

Recording an immense increase of 113.76 percent in her score as compared to the previous month, OH MY GIRL’s Arin ranks at number 1 for the month of July, with a brand reputation index of 3,792,534 points. Arin’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals a score of 86.07 percent positive reactions. Meanwhile, the OH MY GIRL member’s keyword analysis reveals high-ranking phrases including ‘Alchemy of Souls’, ‘birthday’, and ‘Urban Myths’, and her highest-ranking related terms include ‘celebrate’, ‘innocent’ and ‘donate’.

Holding onto her spot from the previous month, BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranks at number 2 for this month. Jennie’s brand reputation index of 3,575,730 points reflects an increase of 34.82 percent in her score (from the previous month).

Coming in at a close third, TWICE’s Nayeon ranks at number 3, with a whopping increase of 128.33 percent in her score since the previous month, putting her brand reputation index at 3,545,616 points. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi rises to rank four for this month, while aespa’s Winter rounds out the Top 4.

Check out the Top 10 for this month, below:

OH MY GIRL’s Arin BLACKPINK’s Jennie TWICE’s Nayeon OH MY GIRL’s Mimi aespa’s Winter aespa’s Karina BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Red Velvet’s Joy Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ENHYPEN members look bright and youthful in ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’ MV teaser