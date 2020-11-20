Oh My Girl’s Binnie sustains back injury; WM Entertainment shares changed plans for their upcoming concert

WM Entertainment confirmed that Oh My Girl’s Binnie recently sustained a back injury, and while doctors asked the sensation to take a break for a while, she has expressed her strong desire to keep performing.

Oh My Girl member Binnie’s recent back injury will most likely delay the band’s upcoming concert. On November 20, WM Entertainment released an official statement via Soompi concerning the matter. In their brief statement, the agency said: “Hello, this is WM Entertainment. We’d like to apologize to all the fans who love and support Oh My Girl. Oh My Girl’s Binnie underwent an examination after experiencing back pain during her schedule.”

They continued: “Although the doctor has recommended she take a break for a while, she has expressed her strong desire to keep her promise to her fans. Therefore, she will perform in the upcoming concert with an adjusted choreography that minimizes her movements. We know the fans have been looking forward to the concert for a long time, but we ask for your understanding and support. We will do our best to ensure Binnie’s quick recovery and prepare for the concert. Thank you.”

Currently, the band Oh My Girl is scheduled to hold their online concert Winter Fairy Tale: The Lost Memory on November 22, there are no updates on any potential delays due to Binnie’s injury.

For the unversed, Oh My Girl is a South Korean girl group formed by WM Entertainment. The group is composed of seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin. Originally an eight-piece group, JinE left the group in October 2017 due to health issues. Oh My Girl debuted on April 20, 2015, with an eponymous extended play.

