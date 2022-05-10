OH MY GIRL’s Jiho announces departure from group; WM Entertainment confirms contract expiration

On May 9, reports came in stating OH MY GIRL member Jiho’s decision to not renew her contract with entertainment agency WM Entertainment that is in charge of the promotional activities for the girl group. WM Entertainment soon confirmed the news and notified the fans that Jiho’s exclusive contract with them has ended and that she will not be continuing further with the group.

The agency revealed that following in-depth discussions, it was decided that Jiho will go her separate ways and thanked her for the journey of the last seven years with them and the group. OH MY GIRL will be continuing with members Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yoo Bin (formerly known as Binnie), and Arin henceforth.

Soon, Jiho took to the group's fancafe to share a handwritten letter addressed to the group’s fans Miracles. She added that she will now support the group as a Miracle herself and no more as a member. She talked about her journey as a member of the group and her lasting memories with the fans. Jiho promised to return with hard work and did not reveal the details of her future endeavors.

OH MY GIRL debuted in 2015 and have continued to release music ever since. Their latest comeback was their second studio album ‘Real Love’ with a title track of the same name, released on March 28.

