OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, IVE’s An Yujin, Lee Eun Ji & Lee Young Ji to join hands with Na Young Seok PD for new show?

On May 16, a South Korean media outlet reported that famed Producing Director Na Young Seok is currently in the midst of putting together an all-new cast for an upcoming variety show, with OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, IVE’s An Yujin, comedian Lee Eun Ji and rapper Lee Young Ji. The report stated further that the show will focus on arcade-style games, and is expected to start filming as early as this week.

The source shared, “Na Young Seok PD is in the stages of putting together a new variety show. We are in the process of recruiting OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, IVE’s An Yujin, rapper Lee Young Ji, and comedian Lee Eun Ji. No specifics regarding the production or schedule have been decided yet.”

Currently, Na Young Seok PD is in the midst of working on tvN’s ‘Unexpected Journey’. Premiered on May 9, the show follows Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung and actor Lee Seo Jin reuniting in Los Angeles. Hilariousness is guaranteed, as Lee Seo Jin accompanies Youn Yuh Jung’s busy schedule as her manager. The two actors have previously already worked together with Na Young Seok PD in ‘Youn’s Kitchen 1’, ‘Youn’s Kitchen 2’, and ‘Youn’s Stay’, and have also worked with the director separately on other projects.

As Na Young Seok PD’s variety shows feature new concepts and provide healing through simplicity, anticipation for the new combination of OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, IVE’s An Yujin, comedian Lee Eun Ji and rapper Lee Young Ji is already rising. Stay tuned for more updates!