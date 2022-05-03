OH MY GIRL’s Seunghee tests positive for COVID-19; Halts activities

WM Entertainment’s girl group OH MY GIRL’s member Seunghee has tested positive for COVID-19. WM Entertainment released an official statement on May 3 announcing the news. According to the notice, Seunghee received a positive diagnosis for the virus via a pre-emptively conducted rapid antigen test earlier today.

Further, the OH MY GIRL member has previously received three doses of the vaccine for COVID-19, and is currently resting in keeping with the healthcare authorities’ guidelines, while halting all scheduled activities.

You can read WM Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello, this is WM Entertainment.

This is to inform you about OH MY GIRL's Seunghee testing positive for COVID-19.

Seunghee tested positive via the rapid antigen test that she preemptively conducted today (May 3).

Seunghee has completed the third round of vaccination for COVID-19, and she has currently halted all scheduled activities and is taking rest and the necessary measures in keeping with the government healthcare authorities’ guidelines.

The agency will follow prevention guidelines and do our best to support our artist, keeping her safety and health as our top priorities so that she can focus on treatment.

Thank you.”

OH MY GIRL recently made a comeback on March 28 with their second full length album ‘Real Love’, along with a music video for the title track of the same name. This was the girl group’s first comeback in 10 months, following the release of ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’ and its title track ‘Dun Dun Dance’.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to OH MY GIRL’s Seunghee.

