Oh My Girl star Arin and Yoon Chan Young to lead the horror film Bongcheon dong Ghost

Oh My Girl member Arin and Yoon Chan Young are set to headline the upcoming Korean horror film titled Bongcheon-dong Ghost, based on the popular webtoon of the same name. According to Soompi, the makers announced the casting on October 7, revealing that production officially began on October 5. The film is expected to bring an eerie supernatural story to the big screen with the two actors at its center.



What is Bongcheon-dong Ghost about?

The story follows Soo Yeon played by Arin, who starts experiencing a series of unsettling phenomena after moving into an apartment in Bongcheon-dong. The building stands on a site where shamans once performed rituals, with a centuries-old curse lurking beneath the seemingly ordinary neighbourhood. Her life takes a terrifying turn as she encounters forces that defy explanation.

Soo Yeon eventually crosses paths with Tae Oh, a young man who possesses the ability to see ghosts. Together, they begin searching the mystery surrounding the area and uncover the origins of the curse. Soo Yeon's normal existence is shattered after she becomes possessed by a ghost. As the supernatural presence takes control and her fear intensifies, Soo Yeon undergoes an unexpected transformation.

Yoon Chan Young takes on the role of Tae Oh, whose unusual ability draws him into Soo Yeon’s terrifying situation. As he investigates the mystery, he gradually gets closer to the truth behind Bongcheon-dong’s curse.

With filming now underway, Bongcheon-dong Ghost marks an intriguing new horror outing for both actors. The adaptation aims to transform the webtoon’s unsettling premise into a feature-length cinematic experience, blending supernatural scares.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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