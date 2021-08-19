OH MY GIRL ties with TWICE for THIS record; Find out

Miracles are overjoyed as OH MY GIRL joins TWICE as the longest chart-in record among girl group songs with their song ‘Nonstop’. On August 19, ‘Nonstop’ charted on the ‘Melon Top 100 Chart’ for the 479th day since its release on April 27 last year. Previously, TWICE’s ‘Cheer Up’ was the only girl-group song to achieve this feat.

The group’s famous single ‘Dolphin’ also grabbed the third position in the running by charting on the ‘Melon Top 100 Chart’ for a total of 473 days so far! It is highly likely that ‘Dolphin’ might tie with ‘Cheer Up’ and ‘Nonstop’ in the race.

‘Nonstop’ is an upbeat song with fresh instrumental rhythms and catchy lyrics. In the music video, the girls can be seen enjoying themselves in two contrasting worlds, the first one is a colourful and playful fantasy world while the other one being a vintage old-town set with the girls dressed in tomboyish clothes.

Following TWICE and OH MY GIRL’s songs are BLACKPINK’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ that charted for 453 days, Red Velvet’s ‘Red Flavour’ for 445 days and GFRIEND’s ‘From Today On’ with 437 days.

Here’s the MV for ‘Nonstop’.

‘Nonstop’ has received various awards for the girls including Golden Disk Award for ‘Digital Song Division’ and multiple trophies on music shows.

OH MY GIRL debuted in 2015 under WM Entertainment and has been producing amazing music ever since. The girl group consists of a total of seven members, Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin. Originally, the group consisted of eight members, however, JinE left in October 2017 due to health concerns.

