OH MY GIRL’s Arin and NCT’s Mark’s sides respond to dating rumours

OH MY GIRL member Arin , famous for her acting role in the popular tvN drama ‘ Alchemy of Souls ’, got involved in a dating rumour with NCT and SuperM member Mark. Since then, the respective agencies of the two K-pop idols have come forward with an explanation to clarify the rumours.

Based on a photo shared by the girl group member on her personal Instagram account, where she posed as if she was kissing the sun, rumours began floating on the internet about her possible relationship with Mark Lee of NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT DREAM who had shared a similar photo in October 2022. The ‘kissing the sun’ style of photo is very common and a trend among K-pop idols which made the netizens difficult to believe the rumour.

Agency’s responses

An official from SM Entertainment, which is the management label under which Mark is signed, responded to the claims saying that the K-pop star’s dating rumours are groundless. Further, WM Entertainment which looks after OH MY GIRL and there by Arin also replied in a similar manner. They called the dating rumours baseless and clarified the origin of the photo in question. It was revealed that the photo was taken by Arin’s father while they were on a family vacation.

Mark’s new job as a weather forecaster

Mark Lee who has successfully found much fame due to his multiple debuts and his rap as well as dance skills, is heading to JTBC to take on another interesting role. It was reported that Mark will become a weather news broadcaster for one day as he will make an appearance on JTBC’s Newsroom tonight at 7:50 pm (4:20 pm). He will accompany reporter Lee Jae Seung of the JTBC Meteorological Center and talk about the various aspects of his idol life. He will also promote NCT 127’s latest comeback with their fourth repackaged album ‘Ay-Yo’ on the news segment, taking on a unique approach for official album promotions.

Meanwhile, Arin starred as Jin Cho Yeon in the two parts of the fantasy romance drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’ where she was paired against Yoo In Soo who played Park Dang Gu. Fans are looking ahead to her future as an actress.