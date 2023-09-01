Oh My Girl's Arin to lead new fantasy thriller drama S Line alongside Tomorrow actor Lee Soo Hyuk? Find out

Arin of Oh My Girl will reportedly appear in a fantasy thriller drama called S Line. According to a South Korean media outlet, the singer-actor has been approached for the role of a main character in the said K-drama. Fans of Arin who has gained attention for her role in Alchemy of Souls wonder if she will lead this show along with Lee Soo Hyuk. Read below to know what her agency has to say about it.

Arin to lead drama S Line alongside actor Lee Soo Hyuk?

According to the reports on September 1, Arin will play the role of the protagonist in the upcoming drama called S Line. The actress is said to show a different side in this thriller drama which is based on a webtoon. Her agency WM Entertainment later confirmed that she had received an offer to play a main character in the drama saying that, "Arin is currently considering her appearance in S Line". Previously it was reported that Doom at Your Service actor Lee Soo Hyuk who is popular for his deep voice and charismatic aura will also participate in S Line. However, Lee Soo Hyuk's agency has not yet confirmed or responded to the news.

About S Line

S Line is a webtoon that illustrates the sexual lives of people through a red line leading to multiple situations and events. The K-drama is adapted from the webtoon penned by author Kkobi. The K-drama will highlight a strange red line that appears above a person's head which meets with the forehead of another person, who they have had sexual relations with. With the appearance of this red line details on one's private life especially their sexual activity will be revealed to the world. Although the webtoon received mixed reactions from readers, many appreciated it for its realistic view of society. This fantasy thriller drama will showcase a blend of everyday life and an extraordinarily strange red line which is known as the S Line.

