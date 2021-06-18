Oh My Girl's Arin is winning hearts by making generous donation to young adults aged 18 on her birthday today

Oh My Girl Arin donates 30 million ₩ to The Beautiful Foundation in conjunction with her birthday today. Read on to find out.

It is heartwarming to see Korean celebrities make use of their stardom and fame in such a positive and empowering manner. According to WM Entertainment, Oh My Girl's Arin donated 30 million ₩ to the Beautiful Foundation in celebration of her birthday today. Her donation will be used to support the living expenses of 18-year-old individuals who have been placed out of childcare facilities. Arin is known for her philanthropic activities.

Arin shared in a statement that she wishes to repay the love she received from her group members and fans who supported her since the beginning of her career. The funds will be used to support young adults who have been discharged from child care facilities and foster home and are currently living alone. Not just that, Arin continues to spread good influence by participating in donation services, despite her busy schedule. Recently, she also donated items of personal hygiene worth 16 million ₩ ) for the elderly who come from low-income families. Further, she participated as a model, with her dog Ari, in a public funding project supporting abandoned animals.

Oh My Girl is composed of seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin. The talented and lovely girl group debuted on April 20, 2015, with the eponymous extended play, which included the single "Cupid". They held their debut showcase the same day.

