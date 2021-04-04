  1. Home
Oh My Girl's Jiho releases a cute cover of Sunday Morning by Maroon 5 to mark her 24th Birthday

Jiho is the lead dancer, vocalist and visual of Oh My Girl.
Oh My Girl's Jiho releases a cute cover of Sunday Morning by Maroon 5 to mark her 24th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Jiho! Oh My Girl's talented visual, lead vocalist and lead dancer turns 24 years old today (25 years in Korean age). Jiho is the endorphin of Oh My Girl because she is so energetic! She is bi-lingual and can speak Japanese fluently, she also likes playing the guitar. She sang the OST, I Know for tvN drama's hit show, Start Up alongside bandmates Seunghee and Binnie. To celebrate her birthday, she released a special present for her fans - a special music cover!

Today, on Sunday, Jiho released a cute cover of Sunday Morning by Maroon 5. It is a jazz-fusion pop song from their album Songs About Jane. The song has a pleasant and feel-good vibe about it. Jiho looks happy and chirpy as she records a cutesy and cheerful music video, singing and performing to the song. Her heavenly vocals are certainly the highlight of this charming cover.

You can check out Jiho's cover of Sunday Morning HERE

On January 13, 2020, WM Entertainment announced that Jiho would go on a hiatus due to health and anxiety issues. It was revealed that during the second half of 2019 she had received treatment from the hospital due to frequent deterioration of her health and symptoms of anxiety. We hope Jiho is feeling all better now. Oh My Girl is all set to make an OT7 comeback in May. 

Once again, Happy Birthday Jiho!

