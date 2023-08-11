Oh My Girl’s Seunghee reportedly cast alongside Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun starrer historical drama Jeong Nyeon

On August eleventh, as per a South Korean news source, it was affirmed that Seunghee was offered a role in the new show Jeong Nyeon. In the event that she takes the offer, this will be her second drama appearance. Seunghee flaunted her acting skills for the first time through KBS first 2TV's 'Oasis', which finished last April. In her drama, Seunghee won acclaim for her fragile yet profound exhibition while impeccably depicting the role of Ham Yang Ja, who has her fair, lovely character and enamoring singing abilities.

Oh My Girl’s Seunghee joining Jeong Nyeon starring Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun:

It is normal that Seunghee, who leaves her imprint as an idol turned actor, will draw in the viewers with another look at Jeong Nyeon. It is shown in view of a well known webtoon of a similar name. It portrays Yoon Jeongnyeon, a young lady who was brought into the world with only one dream. She enters the Ladies' Gukgeuk Theater company and grows up just after the Korean Conflict during the 1950s. Lead by Kim Tae Ri, who assumes the part of Yoon Jeongnyeon, a young lady who is also a pansori virtuoso, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Moon So Ri and Jung Eunchae will likewise be acting alongside her. Jeong Nyeon will be coordinated by Jeong Ji In of MBC's 'The Red Sleeves' and written by Choi Hyobi of Netflix's A Time Called You. It is created by Studio N, Npio Entertainment and Management mmm. The shooting will start in September and will air in 2024. Oh My Girl, to which Seunghee is a member of, released their 10th mini album Golden Hourglass on July 23.

Oh My Girl’s activities:

Oh My Girl's 9th mini album 'Golden Hourglass' title song was 'Summer Comes'. This heartfelt summer dance track that is brilliant, beautiful, and kicks overwhelmingly feels like the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is by all accounts fairly far off from the pattern changes in K-pop, particularly in girl group music, like femininity and genuine articulation of love. This comeback had given them a chance to display their usual style but with an extra pizazz!