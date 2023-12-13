Oh Sehun confirms military enlistment for 21 December; To become final EXO member to be away for service

EXO member Sehun will be the last member of the group to enlist in the military. The maknae shared a handwritten letter with fans to inform them about his enlistment plans. EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut.

EXO's Sehun confirms military enlistment

On December 13, EXO member Sehun shared a handwritten letter on Weverse. In his letter, he informed the fans about his mandatory service. EXO's maknae would be the last member to fulfill his military service. He shared a heartwarming letter with fans. In his letter, he informed me that he would be enlisting on December 21. The idol apologized to EXO-Ls for informing them late about his enlistment. He continued and added that these days he has been spending time by himself and reflecting on his life. Sehun further explained that, due to circumstances, he hasn't been able to show the fans his face and inform them personally, hence the letter. He asked for fans to understand and thanked everyone who supported him. Lastly, he wished everyone good health and assured that he too would take care of his health.

EXO's Xumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Suho, and Chen have already completed their military service. Kai enlisted for his service in May 2023. Sehun would be the last one to commence his duties.

Baekhyun consoles fans as Sehun announces enlistmentment

EXO's Baekhyun shared his feelings on Weverse regarding Sehun's enlistment. He consoled those fans and said that he understands that fans might be frustrated but reminded them again that all members are thinking of EXO-Ls. He also added that everyone should have a big party together when they all meet again.

Fans, too, wished him well and voiced their support for the idol. They said that they'd wait for him to return.

