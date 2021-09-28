Oh Yeon Seo joins Seo In Guk in the upcoming crime thriller drama ‘Minamdang: Case Note’

According to a number of drama officials on September 28th, Oh Yeon Seo has decided on the drama 'Minamdang: Case Note' as her next work and is about to start filming. Oh Yeon Seo takes on the role of Han Jae Hee, the leader of the powerful squad. It's just, it's simple, it's absurd, it's absurd, but it's sincere. She is a detective in the 3rd year of the homicide squad who was assigned to the police force team. Although her career is short, he is a member of the police force, so she is a team leader (supervisor).

Seo In Guk was also cast in the series as Han Jun. The TV series will be adapted from a famous webtoon of the same name. The webtoon, written by writer Jung Jae Han, had received praise and even won the KakaoPage web novel contest prompting its adaptation. The webtoon follows the story of a former profiler named Han Jun and his fellow colleagues. Based on the happenings of a cafe named Minamdong, the drama will have different characters introduced and will take on a humorous path unlike the action-filled one of the webtoon.

Oh Yeon Seo is an actress who is best known for her leading role in the No. 1-rated 2014 drama ‘Jang Bo Ri Is Here’, for which she won the Top Excellence Awards at the 7th Korea Drama Awards and the 2014 MBC Drama Awards. She made her debut under her real name (Oh Haet Nim) with the K-pop girl group LUV at the age of 16 in 2002. After 6 months, she made the move to acting/modeling, appearing in many popular films and television series. Her roles in the 2012 ‘My Husband Got a Family’ and ‘Here Comes Mr. Oh’ garnered her ‘Best New Actress’ awards and in 2016 ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Please Come Back, Mister’. Her most recent drama, ‘Mad for Each Other’ on Netflix garnered a lot of views for her chemistry with Jung Woo.

Writer Park Hye-jin of the films 'Yellow Sea' and 'Kundo' and the drama 'Ruler: Master of the Mask' will write the script and it will be produced by People Story Company. The broadcast is scheduled for the first half of next year.

