Oh Yeong Su receives congratulatory message for his historic Golden Globes win from his ‘gganbu’ Lee Jung Jae

History was made yesterday as the veteran actor Oh Yeong Su became the first South Korean actor to win Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes. The actor took home the award for his role as Oh Il Nam in the hit Netflix original series, ‘Squid Game’. Shortly afterwards, fellow ‘Squid Game’ actor Lee Byung Hun shared a heartfelt message to Oh Young Su via his personal Instagram account.

In an update, the lead actor of the show, Lee Jung Jae, also took to his personal Instagram account to congratulate his co-star on his Golden Globes win. Lee Jung Jae shared a photo of the two while on set for ‘Squid Game’, writing, “Il Nam Sir, congratulations. Every scene I did with you was an honour. Starting from being your gganbu.” By “gganbu”, Lee Jung Jae was making a reference to ‘Squid Game’, where the two actors’ characters decided to address each other as “neighbourhood best friends”.

Check out Lee Jung Jae’s Instagram post congratulating Oh Yeong Su, below:

Previously, Oh Yeong Su had commented on his historic win through Netflix, saying, “After hearing about the awards announcement, for the first time in my life, I told myself ‘I’m a decent guy’. It’s not ‘us within the world,’ but it’s ‘the world within us’ now. Embracing the scent of our culture and love for my family, I thank everyone over the world. I hope you live a beautiful life. Thank you.”

‘Squid Game’ was also nominated for ‘Best Television Series - Drama’, as well as ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama’ for Lee Jung Jae’s portrayal of Song Gihun.