Ok Taecyeon and Hayato Isomura's Japanese BL Soulmate locks August release on Netflix; know character details

Ok Taecyeon of 2PM is set to tackle a new challenge with his upcoming role in the Japanese-Korean BL drama, Soulmate. This marks his first collaboration with a Japanese actor, Hayato Isomura. With Netflix Japan's recent announcement of the drama's release date, fans of both actors, as well as enthusiasts of the BL genre, are eagerly anticipating the premiere.

Posting the first look poster of the drama, the production house captioned it as, "You don't know yet the joy and pain of the soul," indicating the story to be an emotional rollercoaster. Soulmate explores the blossoming love between two men, belonging to different socio-cultural backgrounds. The plot spans over a decade across the cities of Seoul, Tokyo, and Berlin. This warm tale of love, that transcends beyond gender and nationality, will be released in August this year.

In Soulmate, Ok Taecyeon will take on the role of a Korean boxer named Johan Hwang. He will come across a struggling Ryu Narutaki (played by Hayato Isomura) in a foreign land. Johan Hwang will emerge as Ryu Narutaki's saviour, leading to the formation of a deep emotional bond between them. A teaser snippet from the upcoming drama showcases the warmth and comfort the two of them feel with each other.

Even in their darkest moments, they find solace in each other's embrace. Before they realise, they already start caring for each other, and hope to become something more than just friends. However, the question remains whether their love can flourish in a society filled with challenges. The union of two talented actors from different entertainment industries for the BL series generated widespread buzz.

Ok Taecyeon is known for his diverse roles as protagonist in Save Me (2017), Bring It On, Ghost (2016) and Heartbeat (2023) and as a scheming antagonist in Vincenzo (2021). Hayato Isomura is known for his roles in Alice in Borderland (2020-25), and Extremely Inappropriate (2024). and Kyou Kara Ore wa!! (2018).