Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon are caught in the middle of chaos in the new teaser for ‘Inspector Joy’

On September 20th, tvN's 15th anniversary special project 'Inspector Joy' (directed by Yoo Jong-sun and written by Lee Jae-yoon), which is scheduled to be broadcast in November, released a still cut containing the Chuseok greetings of Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon, who will overturn the eight provinces of Joseon. At the same time, a legacy teaser video that raises expectations for a cheerful comic investigation show is also released, raising expectations.

A comedic, historical period drama that centers around an intelligent but lazy secret agent, and a divorced woman who holds beliefs ahead of her times while searching for her happiness. Ra Yi Eon is a grade 6 civil servant agent. Despite having goals to spend his days selling dumplings in a small shop set up within the territories outside of palace grounds, his sharp intelligence leads him to be offered a high position as a civil servant agent, where he is immediately given a mission to tackle. One trait of his is that after leaving work right on time every day, he likes to roll around in his house while snacking on steamed dumplings.

Kim Jo Yi is a passionate woman who is ahead of her time. She is a realist who believes that people can get divorced. She lives in an era when women can’t even be part of the family registry, but she dreams of getting divorced and having a fresh start in life.

Director Yoo Jong Sun, who showed a sensational direction with the dramas '60 Days, Designated Survivor' and 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim', and Writer Lee Jae Yoon, who showed wit by writing the movies 'Mrs and Miss Cops', the dramas 'Hunnam Jeong-eum' and 'Craving Doda' The meeting gives a foreboding of the birth of a comic historical drama with a different dimension.

ALSO READ: WATCH: 2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon star in upcoming historical drama ‘Inspector Joy’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.