Ok Taecyeon gives shoutout to fiancée during award acceptance speech ahead of spring 2026 wedding: ‘Love you’

Singer and actor Ok Taecyeon is gearing up for his wedding to his non-celebrity girlfriend this year. And as remarkable as that is, he made sure to thank his fiancée while accepting an award during the 2025 KBS Drama Awards, held on December 31, 2025. He confessed his love to Jihye in a sweet moment from the ceremony that is the talk of the town for the fans of the star.

‘Love you Jihye’ says Ok Taecyeon ahead of 2026 marriage

Ok Taecyeon won the Excellence Award (Actor in a miniseries) at the 2025 KBS Drama Awards for his portrayal of Lee Beon in First Night with The Duke alongside Girls’ Generation member Seohyun. While accepting the trophy, he ended his comments with a sweet declaration and expression of gratitude to his to-be-wife, Jihye. He did not forget to thank his dear fans and fellow 2PM members who are reportedly prepping for a full group comeback this year.

“I want to sincerely thank Hottest who always supported me both as 2PM and an actor, our members Jun. K, Nichkhun, Junho, Chansung-ie, Wooyoung-ie,“ he said, recalling his supporters. “Lastly, I want to thank my bride-to-be, love you Jihye,” the actor added, earning applause and cheers from the audience.

All excellence award winners at the 2025 KBS Drama Awards are as follows:

Excellent Actor in Long Drama

Jung Ilwoo - Our Golden Days

Yoon Bak - For Eagle Brothers

Excellent Actress in Long Drama

Yoo Inyoung - For Eagle Brothers

Jung Insun - Our Golden Days

Excellent Actor in a Miniseries

Ok Taecyeon - First Night with The Duke

Lee Junyoung - Pump Up the Healthy Love

Excellent Actress in a Miniseries

• Seohyun - First Night with The Duke

• Jung Ziso - Who is She!

Previously, the actor shared a handwritten letter on his Instagram account in November 2025 confirming his decision to get married to his longtime girlfriend. “I have promised to spend the rest of my life with someone who has understood and trusted me for a long time. We plan to walk together through life, becoming each other’s strong support,” he wrote in the heartwarming note.

The news came after the couple’s romantic Eiffel Tower proposal photos were leaked online and then taken down by the studio that shot them in Paris earlier this year. The actor had then clarified that the images were taken in April 2024 for his lady love’s birthday and were not from the official engagement.

