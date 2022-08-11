Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin star in the mysterious character posters for tvN’s ‘Blind’

In the poster, Ryu Sung Jun (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin), and Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji) are shown in the thick fog that blurs the view. Even in a situation where they can't see even an inch ahead, their eyes are wary of someone who is hiding in the haze. Although they did appear, most of them were cloudy due to fog, so it would be difficult to infer the identities of the three people easily. In the midst of this, the text engraved on the poster draws attention as it contains information that can identify the characteristics of each character at a glance.

As such, 'Blind' is a character poster that gives a glimpse of the characteristics of the three characters who will lead the death trial, leaving numerous question marks. The first broadcast of 'Blind' is already waiting for the start of meaningful collaboration between detectives, judges, and social workers towards the truth with everyone's eyes closed.

The drama follows Ryu Sung Joon (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin) and Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji) become involved in a serial murder case involving jury members as the victims. These three individuals try to uncover the truth behind the deaths.

Ryu Sung Joon works as an enthusiastic detective. He is always determined to catch the bad guys. Due to his determination, his arrest rate is always among the top for detectives. His older brother is Ryu Sung Hoon and he works as a judge. Ryu Sung Hoon is a perfectionist and smart enough to have passed the bar exam with the top score and graduated at the top of his class at the Judicial Research and Training Institute. He is an upright man who does his best to impart a fair judgment. Jo Eun Gi works as a social worker. She has a warm heart and is full of justice. She always puts people first and tries to be a reliable guardian to children who come from poor backgrounds.

tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind', which draws the story of ordinary citizens who became unfair victims and the perpetrators who closed their eyes to the uncomfortable truth, will be broadcast for the first time at 10:40 PM KST (7:10 PM IST) on Friday, September 16.

