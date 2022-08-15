Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin wade through to find the murderer in the character trailer for ‘Blind’

tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind', which will be aired for the first time on September 16, is a passionate detective Ryu Sung Jun (Ok Taecyeon) who is trying to reveal the truth that no one else has seen, perfectionist judge Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin), and righteous social worker Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji), released a character teaser video on the 12th, raising curiosity.

The released video opens with the appearance of Detective Ryu Sung Jun pursuing a unique signature left by a serial killer. By searching for evidence found in the cold victim and having a violent fight with someone, Ryu Sung Jun is making strides to catch the criminal.

He is not the only one who burns his will to pursue. His older brother and judge Ryu Sung Hoon also expressed his intention to arrest, saying, "I want to catch the real criminal who ruined my trial with my own hands." In particular, he suspects even his younger brother Ryu Sung Joon, saying, “Even if the real culprit is you.” Along with this, Jo Eun Gi, who was wandering everywhere as if looking for someone, found Ryu Sung Jun, who was covered in blood and collapsed, and was shocked. Even though her life is threatened, she says, "I'm going to trust you," and never loses her trust in her people. We feel the firmness as if she's ready to accept any truth about her.

In particular, while dealing with a single murder case, they look at it from different perspectives, raising interest. Various stories related to the murder case are raising curiosity, from the perspective of detective Ryu Sung Jun looking at the 'hidden case', to the judge Ryu Sung Hoon focusing on the 'hidden facts' in the case, and Jo Eun Gi thinking of the 'hidden person' behind the cruelty.

