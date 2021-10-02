Ok Taecyeon, Kim Hye Yoon & cast participate in 1st script reading session for upcoming drama 'Inspector Joy'

Come November and Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon will greet us with their highly-anticipated drama 'Inspector Joy'. Directed by Yoo Jong Sun and written by Lee Jae Yoon, 'Inspector Joy' will showcase a cheerful comical investigation and some interesting moments between Kim Hye Yoon and Ok Taecyeon's respective characters.

The team of 'Inspector Joy' had their first script reading session recently. PD Yoo Jong Sun, writer Lee Jae Yoon and cast members 2PM’s Taecyeon, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jae Kyoon, Jung Bo Suk, Bae Jong Ok, Min Jin Woong, Park Gang Sub, Chae Won Bin, and Lee Sang Hee were present at the script reading session. Ok Taecyeon fully immersed himself in his new character, Ra Yi Eon who wants nothing more than to open a small dumpling shop outside the capital, where land is cheap. But his sharp mind gets him through the state examination and even secures him a coveted government official position.

He is uninterested in his job and prefers to get off work as fast as possible and laze around at home. Taecyeon showcased the different charms of the character, effectively switching between being happy go lucky at one moment and showcasing sharp charisma at another point. Taecyeon promised to deliver the laughs and the emotions through his new character. Starring opposite him is Kim Hye Yoon, who portrays the role of Kim Jo Yi, an unconventional Joseon-era woman who thinks that getting divorced isn’t a big deal. She divorced her gambling addict ex-husband and now lives her life on her terms. Kim Hye Yoon is confident that the audiences will love the vivacious, decisive and confident Kim Jo Yi, who also boasts of a lovable and relatable appeal.

Moving on to the other prominent characters. Lee Jae Kyoon plays Park Tae Seo, the son of the concubine of the prime minister. His uncertain social position is an obstacle to his career ambitions. Bae Jong Ok plays Deokbong, a woman from the Baekjeong social class who takes care of women and children who have no family of their own. Jung Bo Suk plays Park Seung, the prime minister, who wields true power among the noble families.

Min Jin Woong plays Yook Chil and Park Gang Sub plays Goo Pal, Ra Yi Eon’s servants. Chae Won Bin plays Jo Yi’s close friend, Bo Ri, and Lee Sang Hee plays Kwang Soon, who works with Jo Yi to assist the secret royal inspector team. 'Inspector Joy' premieres in November on tvN as part of the network's 15th-anniversary celebrations!

You can check out the video from the script reading session below:

