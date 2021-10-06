Ok Taecyeon & Kim Hye Yoon look delightful in new poster for 'Inspector Joy', reveal THIS to be release date

Double treat for K-drama fans! tvN released a brand new teaser poster for Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon's upcoming drama 'Inspector Joy'. The talented stars look delightful as they make one formidable detective duo in this cheerful comical investigation drama. 'Inspector Joy' will release on November 8 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN drama.

Ok Taecyeon plays the lazy yet genius royal inspector Ra Yi Eon, who wants nothing more than to open a small dumpling shop outside the capital, where land is cheap. But his sharp mind gets him through the state examination and even secures him a coveted government official position. On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon plays the strong-willed and justice driven Kim Jo Yi, an unconventional Joseon-era woman who thinks that getting divorced isn’t a big deal. She divorced her gambling addict ex-husband and now lives her life on her terms. Directed by Yoo Jong Sun and written by Lee Jae Yoon, 'Inspector Joy' will showcase a cheerful comical investigation and some interesting moments between Kim Hye Yoon and Ok Taecyeon's respective characters.

You can check out the poster below:

Joining Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon are the talented cast members who make up the supporting cast. Lee Jae Kyoon, Jung Bo Suk, Bae Jong Ok, Min Jin Woong, Park Gang Sub, Chae Won Bin, and Lee Sang-Hee add life and colour to the poster with their energetic movements and adorable expressions! 'Inspector Joy' will premier in November on tvN as part of the network's 15th-anniversary celebrations! We cannot wait!

