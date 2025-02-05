Ok Taecyeon Paris proposal to girlfriend: NOT engagement ring but birthday gift? Actor's agency reveals details behind alleged photo leak

Rumors surrounding 2PM’s Taecyeon’s possible marriage began circulating on February 5, after photos of him and his girlfriend surfaced online. The images, which appeared to show the idol kneeling and presenting a ring in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, quickly led fans and netizens to speculate that Taecyeon had proposed.

The photos, originally posted by a photography account The Best Photo Paris on social media, were later deleted after going viral across online communities. In the images, Taecyeon and his girlfriend are seen in a seemingly intimate moment, with the gesture of kneeling and offering a ring creating the appearance of a marriage proposal. This sparked widespread curiosity and speculation regarding the status of Taecyeon’s relationship.

However, later that day, a representative from Taecyeon’s agency, 51K, stepped forward to clarify the situation and put an end to the growing rumors. The representative confirmed that the photos were not taken as part of a marriage proposal. They explained, “The photos, which were taken last year to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, were unfortunately leaked and spread across online communities”.

It was further stated by them that a good relationship with his girlfriend is being maintained by him, as it has always been. While the representative acknowledged that Taecyeon may choose to marry in the future, they firmly clarified that there were no immediate plans for marriage. “While we believe that he may get married someday when the timing is right, there are no immediate plans for marriage at this time”, the statement read.

This marks the latest development in Taecyeon’s relationship, which he has been open about since publicly acknowledging his non-celebrity girlfriend in 2020. The couple has remained largely private about their personal life, but Taecyeon has consistently expressed his affection and appreciation for his partner in past interviews.

As for the leaked photos, the incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges celebrities face in maintaining privacy in an increasingly digital world. Despite the unintentional leak, Taecyeon and his agency have made it clear that the relationship is going strong, with no immediate changes on the horizon. Fans can rest assured that, for now, the rumors of a proposal are nothing more than a misunderstanding.