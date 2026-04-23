Ok Taecyeon wedding: Hwang Chansung to host, 2PM responsible for congratulatory song

Ahead of Ok Taecyeon’s dreamy wedding to his longtime girlfriend tomorrow, new details about the couple’s nuptials are surfacing. As per the latest reports, the youngest 2PM member, Hwang Chansung, has been revealed as the designated MC for the older member’s wedding. If that’s not all, the K-pop connection and his team’s dedication do not end there. It was also revealed that the other 2PM members were roped in for the congratulatory song, and a big concert-like atmosphere can be expected at the ceremony.

Ok Taecyeon invites 2PM members for wedding duties

On April 23, a day ahead of the singer and actor’s private wedding to his girlfriend of 10 years, little details like the host for the event and performers have been revealed. Having become the first member from the group to get married, maknae Hwang Chansung has been asked to be the host for the couple’s ceremony. He will also join fellow members for a congratulatory performance by 2PM. It remains to be seen whether the groom himself, Ok Taecyeon, will make his way to the stage for a powerful rendition of any of the group’s many hit songs.

While there is no concept of a best man at the Korean wedding ceremony, it seems that fellow 2PM members have taken on all important roles for the star’s big day. Moreover, the couple previously showed their dedication towards the K-pop team by adding a sweet nod in their wedding invitations. As per reports, the couple added the words, ‘Two people who are a perfect 10 out of 10 for each other are finally getting married,’ to their invites, giving a lovely shoutout to the group’s superhit track.

Ok Taecyeon and his non-celebrity girlfriend will walk the aisle together and promise forever on April 24 at a private location in Seoul this Friday. Further details regarding the event have been kept under wraps to maintain secrecy.

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