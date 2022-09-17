Ok Taecyeon’s ‘Blind’ begins with strong ratings; Lee Jong Suk’s ‘Big Mouth’ breaks own record once again

This is an increase from the 10.6% recorded by the last episode and corresponds to its highest rating. On this day, Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Seok) and Choi Do Ha (Kim Joo Hun) fought an all-out war for the election of Gucheon Mayor, creating a lot of tension. Interest is focused on what kind of ending 'Big Mouse' will have with only one episode before the end.

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company on September 17th, the 15th episode of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Big Mouth' , which aired on September 16th, recorded 12.3% of the national audience rating.

The 15th episode of SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Today's Webtoon', which aired on the same day, recorded 2.4%. It was slightly higher than the last time (1.9%). The first episode of tvN's Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind', which aired on September 16th, recorded an average of 4% and a maximum of 5.4% for households in the metropolitan area, and recorded an average of 3.4% and a maximum of 4.6% for households nationwide. The drama follows Ryu Sung Joon (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin) and Jo Eun Ki (Jung Eun Ji) become involved in a serial murder case involving jury members as the victims. These three individuals try to uncover the truth behind the deaths.

Ryu Sung Joon works as an enthusiastic detective. He is always determined to catch the bad guys. Due to his determination, his arrest rate is always among the top for detectives. His older brother is Ryu Sung Hoon and he works as a judge. Ryu Sung Hoon is a perfectionist and smart enough to have passed the bar exam with the top score and graduated at the top of his class at the Judicial Research and Training Institute. He is an upright man who does his best to impart a fair judgment. Jo Eun Ki works as a social worker. She has a warm heart and is full of justice. She always puts people first and tries to be a reliable guardian to children who come from poor backgrounds.

