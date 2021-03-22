Ok Taecyeon's Jang Joon Woo plays God while Song Joong Ki takes him down step by step in Ep 10 of Vincenzo

Last week's episodes of Vincenzo see a tough battle between good and evil as our power duo tries to lure out the real boss of Babel.

On the latest episodes of Vincenzo, Jang Joong Woo leaves no stone unturned to defeat Vincenzo after their humiliation in front of the press. Right when things start to seem to be falling into place, Jang Han Seo has figured out the perpetrators behind the fire incident in Babel's supply warehouse. Director Gil Jong Moon is executed and the families of the victims of Babel are murdered under the guise of suicide. Things have gone way more out of hand than initially expected.

Previously in episode 9, Vincenzo is seen coming to terms with his mother owing to his realisation that she quite possibly abandoned him because she was ill and wouldn't have been able to raise her son well. He shows up to the hospital and demands top-notch treatment for his mother and while he does sound scary, his mother's heart is warmed by his concern. On the other hand, Jang Joon Woo bludgeons Mr Seo to death and Han Seo orders an attack on Hong Cha Young. Vincenzo arrives right on time to save her and the two end up staying together at Vincenzo's place. His bedroom is ridden with pigeons and the two, therefore, have to sleep in the living room together.

In episode 10, we see just how corrupt the police are are they accept a bag of money in exchange for not investigating the death of the victims' families. Vincenzo is steadfast about his decision to kill the real Boss when they find him and the two set forth to intimidate the policemen so as to get the investigation going. That night, the two share drinks and dinner together at Vincenzo's place and start to warm up to each other little by little. Hong Cha Young always take this chance to ask whether he'll truly leave and Vincenzo never says he wont. However, it is obvious that they're falling for each other.

True to his Mafia ways, Vincenzo sends Choi Myung Hee, Mr Han and Jang Han Seo a serious message with "C" written in the colour of blood as a warning. Jang joon Woo now knows that Vincenzo was a consigliere feared by all in Italy and he has a record of all the crimes he committed while there. It is clear that he intends to frame him for all the bloodbath he has caused. He also realises that "C" stands for "the Cassano family" and this warning is one that is issued right before death. Cha Young leaves to meet Joon Woo because he says he has intel on Wusang and almost immediately, hitmen appear in the plaza. However, true heroes exist between the seemingly ordinary residents of the plaza. They bring the gang down again and they leave.

Vincenzo leaves on his mission to lure the hitmen and he does so successfully, eliciting the name of the real Boss. Cha Young arrives just in time and runs up to him to embrace him. She has tears running down her face from fear of losing him or him losing himself. Vincenzo is hesitant but holds her nonetheless, telling her that he knows who the real Boss of Babel is. He looks at Jang Joon Woo and Cha Young turns to follow his gaze. She looks on in disbelief while Vincenzo has a look of unshakable determination on his face. Do they really know who the real boss is or is Vincenzo mistaken? We'll find out in the next episode of Vincenzo.

