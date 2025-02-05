Ok Taecyeon's side responds to engagement rumor with longtime girlfriend as Paris proposal pics storm internet
2PM member and actor Ok Taecyeon seemingly proposed to his non-celebrity secret girlfriend in Paris as new pictures of the couple surfaced on the internet. Read more below.
Fans of 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon were recently taken by surprise when photos surfaced showing the idol seemingly proposing to his girlfriend in Paris. The photos, shared by a photography account on Instagram, The Best Photo Paris, show Taecyeon presenting a ring to his girlfriend in a romantic setting, leading to widespread rumor about a potential engagement.
However, his agency quickly addressed the rumors, clarifying that the photos are not as they appear. The agency confirmed that the ring was simply a gift given to his girlfriend on her birthday, not an engagement ring. Despite this official denial, fans of the couple, who have been publicly dating for five years, have continued to express their support and cheer for the pair.