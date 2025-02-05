Ok Taecyeon's side responds to engagement rumor with longtime girlfriend as Paris proposal pics storm internet

Iqra Siddiqui is a Korean entertainment writer at Pinkvilla, chasing the intriguing and most exciting scoops from the K-world. Currently pursuing a master's in Journalism and Mass Communication at Chandigarh University, she has two years of content writing experience. What started as mere curiosity about K-dramas and K-pop soon became a passion, so much so that she even learned basic Hangul along the way. Beyond Korean entertainment, she also has a soft spot for fictional novels, making her a true storyteller at heart.