Ok Taecyeon’s wedding: Singer-actor’s invite for April 24 ceremony includes sweet 2PM shoutout

Vincenzo star Ok Taecyeon is keeping the internet in a happening mood this time around! Ahead of his grand but private wedding to his longtime girlfriend this Friday, the singer has seemingly sent out a bunch of invites to his near and dear ones. According to reports online, the star has made sure that he gives a nod to his entertainment career with this and included his lovely 2PM mates and one of their most famed songs, 10 Out of 10, released as a part of their debut single album, Hottest Time of the Day.

Ok Taecyeon’s wedding invitations go out

It’s been almost 18 years since 10 Out of 10 was released publicly. As the lead track of the record, Hottest Time of the Day, back in August 2008, the 2PM song became a chart topper and an iconic hit with a trendy dance move that will be followed for years to come. Now, ahead of member Ok Taecyeon’s wedding to his secret girlfriend, a relationship that he has managed to keep tight-lipped about for years, the singer and actor has sent out the invitation cards.

According to Korean media reports on April 21, just a couple of days ahead of his big day, the details of Ok Taecyeon’s invite were shared online. It is believed that the star had them add the words, ‘Two people who are a perfect 10 out of 10 for each other are finally getting married.’ It was not only a shoutout to his 2PM mates but also to his decade-long relationship with his partner.

With his wedding on April 24, Taecyeon would be the second member of the group to get married. Previously, the youngest member, Chasung, also tied the knot to his girlfriend and welcomed a baby daughter on July 26, 2022.

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