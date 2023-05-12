Oldboy’s 20th Anniversary: Park Chan Wook’s masterpiece to be re-released in theaters on THIS date

On May 12, Park Chan Wook directed film Oldboy confirmed to be re-released in theaters on August 16 which will be restored and remastered. The film stars Choi Min Shik, Yoo Ji Tae, Yoo Yeon Seok, Han Suk Kyu and more. As the 20 year anniversary approaches, the trailer was also released which shows all the brilliant scenes from the film with a new sharp look, making fans excited to see the movie on-screen again!

About Oldboy:

The film follows the story of Oh Dae Su (Choi Min Sik), who is imprisoned in a cell which resembles a hotel room for 15 years without knowing the identity of his captor nor his captor's motives. When he is finally released, Dae Su finds himself still trapped in a web of conspiracy and violence. His own quest for vengeance becomes tied in with romance when he falls in love with an attractive young sushi chef, Mi Do (Kang Hye Jung). The 2003 film Oldboy, directed by Park Chan Wook, is based on the 1996-1998 Japanese comic strip Oldboy, written by Japanese writer Garon Tsuchiya and illustrated by Nobuaki Minegishi.

The fan-following:

Since 2003, the film has carried a lot of fan-following because of its intricate yet confusing plot that is shared between three people- Dae Su, Woo Jin (Yoo Ji Tae) and Mi Do. Whirlwind affairs, precious secrets and the consequence of spilling secrets caused a long lasting back-and-forth between Dae So and Woo Jin. The crazy part of the film is that while many think Woo Jin is the clear cut villain in the first half, many believe that Dae Su is also someone with many faults, causing Woo Jin to become the man he is today. The plot twist caused gasps in theaters back in 2003 and we are sure that it will happen again on August 16.

The film’s achievement:

The film won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and high praise from the president of the jury, director Quentin Tarantino. The film has received widespread acclaim across the world. In the United States, film critic Roger Ebert stated that Oldboy is a powerful film not because of what it depicts, but because of the depths of the human heart which it strips bare. It also received praise for its action sequences, most notably the single shot corridor fight sequence. It has been regarded as one of the best films of all time and listed among the best films of the 2000s in several publications. The film has had two remakes, an unauthorized 2006 Hindi film and a 2013 American film. The film is the second installment of Park's The Vengeance Trilogy, preceded by Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) and followed by Lady Vengeance (2005).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Black Knight Early Review: Kim Woo Bin goes all out, Song Seung Heon villainizes, Kang You Seok breaks through