OMEGA X and Wonho announce the release of new albums

It’s pouring music! These days just got more exciting as new information about upcoming releases from various artists in the Korean music industry has been revealed. On August 20 at midnight KST, the rookie group OMEGA X shared an announcement of a single album. At the same time, soloist Wonho revealed plans to return with another mini-album.

Earlier on August 18, SPIRE Entertainment, the label that manages the rookie group OMEGA X confirmed that the group will be making a comeback in the month of September. Announcing the same, an official teaser schedule was shared on the group’s social media accounts. ‘What’s Goin’ On’ is set to be OMEGA X’s 1st single album, released on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

This will be the group’s first-ever comeback as they made their debut on June 30 with their first mini-album ‘VAMOS’.

They recently released a special music video for their self-titled song, which was also a part of their debut album.

Meanwhile, a contest has also been announced by the group to accept suggestions for deciding their fanclub name.

On the other hand, soloist Wonho will return with another mini-album soon. He announced the same with a ‘COMING SOON’ poster. ‘Blue Letter’ will be Wonho’s third solo mini-album as he has previously released ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’ and ‘Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us’ following his debut on September 4 last year. Wonho has continued to receive love for his solo endeavours following his departure from group MONSTA X.

We look forward to all the music coming our way!

