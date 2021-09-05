OMEGA X announces the group’s official fanclub name; Find out

Fanclub names hold a special place in the hearts of the artists as the once generalised term of ‘fan’ finds itself a name to be called with. It’s almost like putting a face to a name. Similarly, the fans also find recognition and a sense of belonging with their new name. A fandom is formed and it continues to be the same forever.

On September 5, OMEGA X announced the name of their fans through their official social media accounts. From this day onwards, OMEGA X fans will be called ‘FOR X’. The notice on the fancafe of the rookie group further explains the name as ‘'FOR X' is short for 'FORever with OMEGA X’ which stands for an eternal promise that FOR X will stay together with OMEGA X for a long time.

Earlier the group had announced its plans of accepting fans’ suggestions for choosing the fanclub name, receiving loads of options to choose from. With fierce competition from other choices like ‘Stella’, a poll was carried out with the participation of the fans. In the end, FOR X has been chosen as announced below.

OMEGA X 공식 팬클럽 명 발표 https://t.co/Y0aKGVhrAc 'Forever with OMEGA X' 앞으로 우리 좋은 추억

많이 만들어가요 FOR X #OMEGA_X #오메가엑스 #FOR_X pic.twitter.com/K10oM0zVcR — OMEGA X Official (@OmegaX_official) September 5, 2021

OMEGA X is an 11 member group under SPIRE Entertainment formed as an amalgamation of members from multiple groups to form a new group. Hangyeom, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan debuted on June 30, 2021, with the release of their first mini-album ‘VAMOS’, and its lead single of the same name. The group is set to release their first-ever comeback ‘What’s Goin’ On’ on September 6.

