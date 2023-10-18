OMEGA X announces long-awaited November comeback with mini-album iykyk

Trigger Warning: Mention of abuse

OMEGA X has finally revealed plans for their long-awaited comeback with the release of their third EP on November 7. Fans have been eagerly anticipating their return, and the announcement of their November comeback is setting the stage for something truly remarkable.

OMEGA X’s iykyk

OMEGA X unveiled an enticing teaser poster across its social media platforms. This captivating poster features the cryptic inscription iykyk elegantly etched onto a piece of parchment, with edgy graffiti art adorning the backdrop and underscoring the album title.

It's worth noting that OMEGA X made a remarkable entry into the music scene last June with their first album, aptly named A Story Written in Music. Their first album not only received critical acclaim but also achieved the impressive feat of claiming the top spots on iTunes charts in multiple countries, including India, Norway, and more. This international recognition further underscores their global musical appeal.

Additionally, OMEGA X embarked on a world tour last year, an example of their rising popularity and the strong connection they've forged with their fans. However, soon after, a controversy with their former label altered the group’s promotional plans.

About OMEGA X

OMEGA X, an 11-member boy band, made a powerful debut under Spire Entertainment in June 2021 that turned heads in the K-pop industry. Known for their energy, charisma, and exceptional talent, this group quickly gained a dedicated fan base. In November 2022, they accused their agency's CEO and his wife of physical, verbal, and sexual abuse, prompting them to continue activities independently.

The members ventured into web dramas and radio shows. Their track Dream, released in April 2023, was dedicated to their fans, FOR X. A fan meeting in June strengthened their connection with supporters. In July, they inked an exclusive contract with IPQ Corp, marking a new phase in their musical journey.

The title of OMEGA X's upcoming release, iykyk is already sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. While the meaning remains a mystery for now, the acronym suggests that OMEGA X has something special in store for their dedicated audience. With their talent, charisma, and intriguing title, OMEGA X is set to deliver a comeback that will not disappoint. Fans are in for a musical treat, and iykyk is bound to be a pivotal moment in the group's career.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

