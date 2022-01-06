OMEGA X captivates with ‘LOVE ME LIKE’ taking another formidable step in the music world

South Korean boy group OMEGA X has made a comeback with their new mini album, ‘LOVE ME LIKE’ in just four months. Along with ‘12.24’, which was previously shared during the group’s first fan meeting in late 2021, the new release also includes four new tracks, along with a music video for the title song.

The group’s second EP, ‘LOVE ME LIKE’ comprises tracks ‘12.24’, ‘Action’, ‘LIAR’, ‘CALL ME (Please)’, and the title track of the same name as the mini album. The captivating music video for ‘LOVE ME LIKE’ combines strong choreography and bold outfits, making it impossible to look away.

Watch the music video for the title track, ‘LOVE ME LIKE’, below:

Talking about the new release, member Jaehan shared, “I believe this album really displays our diversity as a group. In addition, I hope to show a new charm and side of OMEGA X our fans have yet to see, particularly through our self-composed B-side tracks. I’m grateful we have the opportunity to showcase these songs.”

The members have participated in making the tracks for ‘LOVE ME LIKE’, participating in composition as well as in writing the lyrics. OMEGA X’s Yechan shared his experience about participating in the mini album, saying, “I pour my sincerity and heart into each and every song I write, and ‘LIAR’ is no different. It’s an affectionate track for me, and I’m so happy and proud it’s been included in this album. I hope FOR X finds our LOVE ME LIKE album relatable, and the album also brings us closer to our fans.” Member Hangyeom also talked about his happiness about meeting the group’s fans so soon after their last comeback, sharing, “I’m ecstatic to see our fans again so soon with a fast comeback. In this album, I’ve participated in the making of two tracks, ‘LIAR’ and ‘PLEASE’. Please look forward to them! I’ll continue to work hard and create the best songs for our FOR X to enjoy!!!”

‘LOVE ME LIKE’ is the first of OMEGA X’s releases in 2022. As the group had shown a taste of their music composition skills by contributing to the lyrics for ‘Younger’, a song from their debut mini album ‘VAMOS’, they are expected to take things up a notch and show off their growth by participating in the composition and lyrics for ‘LIAR’ and ‘CALL ME (Please)’.

OMEGA X is an 11 member group that debuted in June 2021, under Spire Entertainment. As all of the members have previously either appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, OMEGA X comes as a second chance in the industry for the members. The group previously received nominations for Rookie of the Year in 2021, at The Golden Disk Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and Hanteo Music Awards.

The members of OMEGA X plan to share their own stories through their music, and in doing so, hope that fans can relate and resonate with the members as individuals, each with his own special story.