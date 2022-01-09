OMEGA X curb ‘Love Me Like’ promotional activities as 4 members test positive for COVID 19

On January 9th, Spire Entertainment, the agency of OMEGA X, announced, "OMEGA X's Jaehan, Hangyeom, Jehyun, and Junghoon have tested positive for COVID-19." The rest of the members tested negative and are currently in quarantine. Due to following the guidelines, they have decided to cancel all scheduled events over the next weeks.

Here is the full announcement by Spire Entertainment:-

“Hello.

This is Spire Entertainment. On January 9, 4 of OMEGA X members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

We would like to inform you that all members and all staff are currently undergoing inspection, and in accordance with the quarantine guidelines of the quarantine authorities, all schedules for two weeks from today's schedule will inevitably be canceled. We ask for your understanding as we will inform you about the detailed situation at a later date.

Thank you.”

In other news, OMEGA X’s new album ‘Love Me Like’ recorded a personal best in album sales! According to Hanteo Chart, which counts albums in Korea, OMEGA X posted sales of 70,765 copies of 'LOVE ME LIKE' on January 8th. This is a record that far surpasses the total Initial Chodong sales of 48,972 copies of the previous album, 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON'.

'LOVE ME LIKE' also topped the US iTunes real-time K-POP chart and came up at no.21 on the Worldwide Album Chart, showing their global presence.

The second mini-album 'LOVE ME LIKE' is a new album that contains OMEGA X's matured visuals and bolder charm. The title song of the same name, 'LOVE ME LIKE', delivers a unique charm by adding their unique vocals, rap, and fatal performance to an addictive exotic melody.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s BamBam unveils a dreamy tracklist with double title tracks for his upcoming album ‘B’

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.