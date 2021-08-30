OMEGA X drops a dark yet refreshing concept teaser for their upcoming album ‘What’s Goin’ On’

The 'big monster rookie' OMEGA X unleashed a refreshing yet dark charm with a dazzling aura. In the released video, OMEGA X members radiates a cold charisma with each of them radiating intense eyes. The members' unique aura, illuminated by a refreshing light, is combined with the sensual beat, maximizing the mysterious mood.

In particular, with all-black styling and chic expression acting, it attracts attention by adding a sophisticated yet dark charm. At the same time, he raised the anticipation for 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' by revealing his dignified energy through his free-spirited yet strong eyes. OMEGA X's first single album 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' is an album containing OMEGA X's ambitious ambition and passion for the global K-pop market. The 'F version' released this time is 'Flying', which means 'flying' with unique colors and stories of Omega X.

OMEGA X, which showed an energetic and sporty charm by releasing the teaser for the 'E version', is the 'F version' 's teaser, demonstrating a refreshing yet dark charisma, proving the power of infinite concept ideas and its perfect execution. Accordingly, global fans are paying keen attention to the concept of 'S version', which will be unveiled in the future.

On August 27th, Spire Entertainment announced, "OMEGA X (Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, XEN, Jehyun, KEVIN, Junghoon, Hyuk, Yechan) will release their first single 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' on September 6th and on the same day, they will hold an online showcase to commemorate the release."

The released showcase poster shows the members radiating hot energy in harmony with the intense red background. The image is a group teaser for the E version of 'What's Going On', which was released and became a hot topic earlier, raising expectations for the comeback.

Meanwhile, OMEGA X's first single album 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' will be released through online music sites by 2:30 pm IST on the 6th of September.

