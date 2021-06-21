OMEGA X drops new concept photos and clips of three members ahead of their debut

The three members show three different charms and poses for the teasers. Read on to know more.

OMEGA X has released new concept photos and concept clips featuring three of its members for the upcoming album ‘VAMOS’. Sebin boasts bright blue hair with a sober pose in contrast to Kevin who gives a sultry side look with black wet hair. Meanwhile, Jaehan is the eighth and the latest member whose concept photo is a close up of him firmly gazing into the camera through the mirror. Their concept clips vary a little from the previous ones because they simply show water’s minute movements in stunning reverse shots rather than more action-packed like older ones. The members whose concept photos and clips were previously released are Taedong, Junghoon, Hwichan, Xen and Hangyeom. The three members of the eleven-member group, whose concept photos are yet to be shown, are Hyuk, Yechan and Jehyun.

OMEGA X is a new group under Spire Entertainment which consists of eleven members who were previously a part of other groups. They all have debuted in the past as a part of different groups like Spectrum, Seven O’Clock, 1THE9, KIDONGDAE, Limitless, Snuper, ENOi and 1Team. The group became known as ‘K-Pop Avengers’ because members from different bands were coming together. They are also known as rookie monsters because they have gained global attention.

VAMOS is an extended play with five tracks and title track of the same name. It has also been announced that OMEGA X and T1419 will be appearing on ‘Weekly Idol’ as guests on the same day as the album release which is June 30, 2021 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). We are eagerly waiting for VAMOS!

Check out the recent concept photos:

