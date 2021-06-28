OMEGA X drops an upbeat music video teaser two days before release of their debut album VAMOS

The video has a desert, red suits, energetic dance and party vibes. Read on to know more.

OMEGA X has been inching closer to their comeback and have dropped the music video teaser two days before it. The video begins strong with a strong bass and quick beats which are accompanied by a snippet of the members’ sharp moves. They seem to be in a desert at one point and then are seen partying donned with red suits in a room the next moment. The group has been gearing up for a comeback since weeks where they dropped ethereal concept photos and stunning clips with a common theme of reflection and water. The last group concept photo and clip was entirely different with the members dressed in shades of pink and white giving a softer charm than before.

VAMOS is the rookie group’s debut mini album with five songs and lead track of the same name. Dubbed as the ‘K-Pop Avengers’, the eleven-member band has garnered attention worldwide for a unique concept and the enigmatic teasers before debut. The eleven members have all been part of different groups or survival shows before joining forces together. This is a smart way to have a solid fan base before debuting itself since each of the members have fans who have been waiting for the artist’s work for a long time. The idol members also come in with experience. OMEGA X also filmed and released their own reality show before debut for the fans to get to know them better.

OMEGA X has expressed that VAMOS is their way to signify a new beginning and the wish to be with their fans for a long time. The debut mini album will be out on 30th June, 2021 at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Watch the video teaser for VAMOS here:

