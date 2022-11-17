OMEGA X: Media Company SKIYAKI terminates contract With SPIRE Entertainment following press con

SKIYAKI Media agency SKIYAKI which has been associated with SPIRE Entertainment for OMEGA X’s promotion license in Japan has decided to terminate their contract. They mentioned the press conference being the prime reason for their decision and apologised to the fans for any inconvenience caused. With this, OMEGA X is not bound to SPIRE Entertainment for their Japanese activities as the contract with SKIYAKI no longer exists.

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of abuse SPIRE Entertainment has been in the media recently for all the wrong reasons as the extremely unfair treatment by their former CEO Kang has come to light. With the press conference held by the OMEGA X members alongside their legal representatives on November 16 where they spoke about applying for termination of the member’s contracts, the agency has received another withdrawal.

OMEGA X

The K-pop boy group has risen to talk about the abuse that they received at the hands of their agency, SPIRE Entertainment. The issue first came to light after a fan wrote about their experience of witnessing the members being assaulted by CEO Kang during their stay in Los Angeles. After more, similar witnesses spoke up, the group’s return tickets were cancelled unilaterally and they were forced to return at their own expense. The group detailed the shocking incidents where they allegedly became victims of verbal and physical abuse, threats and more by the former CEO. They have decided to press charges and will present all relevant pieces of evidence for the same. OMEGA X is currently operating an Instagram account not under the control of their agency for communication with fans.

The group has applied for trademarks to their own name, OMEGA X, their fandom name FORX and the hashtag created by the fans, PROTECTOMEGAX.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with physical or verbal abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.