OMEGA X members Jaehan and Yechan to star in upcoming BL drama ‘Comfort The Boy’

On May 18, it was revealed that two members of boy group OMEGA X, Jaehan, and Yechan will be starring opposite each other in an upcoming boys' love (BL) drama. The Korean BL drama sees Jaehan playing the role of Lee Da Yeol and Yechan playing the role of Jo Tae Hyun.

The group’s agency, Spire Entertainment has revealed that the two members will be starring in the drama that has been adapted from the webtoon ‘Sonyeoneul Wiro Haejo’ (Console/Comfort The Boy). Taking on the same name, it is expected to be a 12-episode web drama that will be available across OTT platforms on its release.

Lee Da Yeol dreams of becoming a famous archer while Jo Tae Hyun has past wounds troubling him and believes himself to be a sociopath. The two cross roads when Jo Tae Hyun starts a rumor involving the two. He insinuates that Lee Da Yeol has feelings for him and attempted to kiss him. The rumor catches fire, putting Lee Da Yeol’s scholarship in jeopardy. The two end up hanging around each other with no attempt to fuse the rumors from Jo Tae Hyun’s end. Their story takes turns when instead of putting a stop to the original rumor like they had initially intended and love blossoms.

OMEGA X debuted on June 30, 2021, with the mini-album ‘VAMOS’ and a title track of the same name. They released their second mini-album, ‘LOVE ME LIKE’, earlier this year.

