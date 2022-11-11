OMEGA X: New report highlights horrendous abuse and threatening by former Spire Ent CEO

OMEGA X has faced even more abuse and mistreatment along with threats from the former CEO of Spire Entertainment according to new reports. While initially it was claimed by the fans that they saw the group members being subjected to verbal and physical abuse, the 11 members of the group have since come forward to demand justice.

New evidence

According to more reports on November 11, which were also shared on social media by OMEGA X’s new Instagram account, the group’s members faced abuse in Los Angeles after the CEO was not satisfied with the way they were thanked and demanded answers from the K-pop stars. CEO Kang reportedly asked the members to pay the debt of the company which is close to a 1 billion KRW (760,000 USD) if they wished to leave.

The previously reported incident where local police were called upon to cool the situation involved CEO Kang going up to the member’s rooms and violently asking them to open up. She is reported to have verbally abused the manager of the group who did not comply with her requests.

Chairman Hwang

It has been reported previously, that Spire Entertainment’s chairman Hwang is in fact the husband of CEO Kang which has resulted in the fans of the group asking for his removal. According to the new reports, the same chairman also threatened OMEGA X following what he thought was misbehavior by the members.

The former CEO also reportedly threatened the members to get off stage in the middle of the performance and get off their flight because she was not satisfied with something. She continued to curse at them and resolved to threats of suing them as well as calling up their parents to complain on multiple occasions, along with firing the managers for trying to help OMEGA X.

COVID-19

According to text messages shared between the group’s members, CEO Kang and Chairman Hwang, 4 members of the group were reportedly COVID-19 positive while they were in Chile but were forced to perform, without informing the authorities about the results of their self-test kits. They were also reportedly asked to not take tests anymore.

It has been reported that the group’s members have been asked to pay a fine of 300 to 400 million KRW (230,000 to 300,000 USD) each following their return to South Korea as settlement fees. Moreover, it was previously reported that OMEGA X had to pay out of their own pockets to return from Los Angeles after their agency allegedly cancelled their tickets last minute. Out of the 11 members who are said to be at their parent's places

Spire Entertainment’s response

After being asked about their stand, the management agency of OMEGA X, Spire Entertainment, which has continued to share birthday wishes, 500-day anniversary wishes, and more on the group’s social media even as the other group activities and promotions involving the members have come to a halt, responded that they have already apologized and that the CEO has voluntarily resigned to take responsibility. Regarding reports of forcing the group’s members to perform while being COVID-19 positive and breaking quarantine rules, they have not commented anything so far.

Following an alleged almost ban from their agency to use social media without their approval, OMEGA X has launched their own Instagram where they have communicated with the fans. They have asked FOR X (the group’s fandom) to support and trust them as they plan on returning once all of this is over.