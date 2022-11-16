OMEGA X Press Conference Key Takeaways: Contract termination with Spire Ent, sexual abuse charges

K-pop boy group OMEGA X met the press through a conference held at the Seoul Bar Association in Seocho, Seoul in order to disclose their stand in the ongoing controversy regarding their agency Spire Entertainment ’s mistreatment and former CEO Kang’s verbal and physical abuse as well as sexual harassment.

The press conference was live streamed on the Instagram account of OMEGA X that they have created for communication with their fans FOR X and is not under the command of Spire Entertainment. As OMEGA X detailed their horrid experiences, some of them broke down in tears.

OMEGA X’s stand

Right after their introduction, the group’s legal representatives announced their decision to apply for the cancellation of their exclusive contracts with Spire Entertainment. A criminal lawsuit against the agency as well as the former CEO will be carried out with an aim of justice and proper compensation in mind.

They further added that numerous pieces of evidence such as photos, videos, and recordings will be used during their lawsuit as they will file complaints against the company’s former CEO’s abuse towards the members. They mentioned incidents of being assaulted, threatened and intimidated by CEO Kang who did not step away from her actions even after the news broke out during the group’s stay in Los Angeles where they were reportedly asked to pay around 300 to 400 million KRW per person in order to clear the company’s debts. Chairman Hwang who stood by and watched all these actions unfold will also be sued by the members for his actions of abetting CEO Kang, who is reportedly his wife.

Recalling past events

One by one the members also spoke about the very incidents that caused them pain where they mentioned being forced to drink after completing their practices and detailed CEO Kang sexual advances towards the members. Refusal to comply with being present during after work drinking resulted in threats of not getting to release more music from the former CEO. They were also threatened with insinuations of suicide and hence the members feared becoming perpetrators when they were actually the victims. They often received drunken calls from the CEO who threatened them.

OMEGA X talked about this debut being their second opportunity and wanted to respect their dreams and try as hard as they could in order to not fail but after so many things went down they could not hold it in any longer.

Medical situation of OMEGA X

It has been previously reported that a few members are currently receiving treatment for the psychological damage that they were subjected to. Anxiety being one of their major concerns the members have now seeked professional help and easily get scared after hearing any high-pitched female voice.

Spire Entertainment

After speaking about their mistreatment, the members added that they are yet to receive any sincere apology from those responsible. Instead they have received more threats and there were even discussions about the members’ military enlistment, meant to deter them from taking any steps. After figuring out that there was no way they could resolve the issue by talk and direct communication, OMEGA X decided to go through the means of law.

The group remarked that although not all companies managing K-pop act in the same way, they are aware of unfair treatment received by many K-pop idol aspirants and currently active artists as well. They hope more people can be courageous after looking at them.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with physical or verbal abuse and is facing emotional stress or in need of support, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.