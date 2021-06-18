OMEGA X releases more concept photos and clips for VAMOS; Latest featuring Taedong

The rookie group members look stunning standing on water for the teasers. Read on to know more.

OMEGA X has released the concept photos and concept clips of five of its members with the latest release of Taedong’s teaser clip for the debut mini album ‘VAMOS’. He is seen standing in shallow water with dark brown hair, a white shirt and black pants. The concept clip shows him standing in front of the mirror and then light reflecting off his face. Junghoon stands sideways in the full-shot photo whereas Hwichan throws a strong powerful gaze for a close-up. Similarly, Xen’s concept photo is also a close-up of him looking at the camera through the mirror. Hangyeom, who was the first member to have had his concept photo and clip released, had more action involved in a stunning snapshot of the water in air as he kicked it. The concept clips of all the members follow a similar pattern where they end with a reverse shot focused at their feet in water. The reverse shot plays in tandem with a drop in the background music, evoking a suspenseful vibe. It is enough to capture people’s attention.

OMEGA X is a new group under Spire Entertainment which consists of eleven members who were previously a part of other groups. The six members whose concept clips and photos are yet to be released are Jaehan, Yechan, Sebin, Hyuk, Kevin and Jehyun. They all have debuted in the past as a part of different groups like Spectrum, Seven O’Clock, 1THE9, KIDONGDAE, Limitless, Snuper, ENOi and 1Team. The name of the band has a special meaning where ‘OMEGA’ refers to the last letter in Greek alphabet, therefore signifying them as the final boss with new beginnings, while the ‘X’ is a symbol of love and infinity. The group became known as ‘K-Pop Avengers’ because members from different bands were coming together. They are also known as rookie monsters because they have gained global attention. OMEGA X is the first rookie group to be able to promote at COEX which is a convention and exhibition center in Seoul that is compared to New York’s Times Square.

VAMOS is an extended play with five tracks and title track of the same name. It will be released on 30th June 2021 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Check out the concept photos here:

