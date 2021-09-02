OMEGA X reveal intriguing concept photos for ‘What’s Goin On’

On September 2, OMEGA X released new concept images for the members Hyuk, Junghoon, Kevin and Yechan following the teaser images revealed for Taedong, Xen and Jehyun on September 1 and Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin and Hangyeom on August 31.

Contradictory to the previous set of teaser images, the new teaser images have a pastel and peaceful aura. The boys can be seen looking absolutely captivating while posing in light coloured clothing.

Here are the concept images for 'What's Goin On'.

OMEGA X confirmed to make a comeback on September 6 at 6 PM KST(2:30 PM IST) with their single album ‘What’s Goin On’ as revealed by the group’s agency SPIRE Entertainment back in August.

The boys have so far revealed three different concepts of teaser images, in the first one, the boys looked like car racers followed by a dark and elite set of images and now, the subtle ones.

The rookie group consisting of eleven members in total debuted in June this year with their mini-album ‘VAMOS’ under SPIRE Entertainment and gained a lot of attention with their powerful debut.

All the members of the boy group have had prior experience of being a part of other boy groups or contesting on survival shows.

Hangyeom is a former member of the group ‘Seven O’Clock’, Jaehan of the group ‘SPECTRUM’ and Hwichan of the group ‘LIMITLESS’. All of the three were also participants in the show ‘Mix Nine’.

Sebin and Taedong are former members of ‘Snuper’ and ‘GIDONGDAE’ respectively while Kevin, Junghoon and Hyuk were all members of ‘Enoi’.

Are you excited for OMEGA X’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.