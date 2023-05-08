OMEGA X reveals contract termination, end of dispute with SPIRE Entertainment

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of physical and verbal abuse

K-pop boy group OMEGA X shared an announcement on the group’s Instagram account on May 8, revealing the conclusion of their legal battle with former agency SPIRE Entertainment. As a result, the exclusive contracts of the 11-member group with the company had been terminated.

OMEGA X’s announcement of contract termination

Following a long dispute that began in November 2022, boy group OMEGA X announced on May 8 that they were now no longer under a contractual agreement with the agency. Check out the announcement below.

“Hello, this is OMEGA X.

OMEGA X mutually and amicably agreed to terminate the exclusive contract after careful and lengthy discussions with former agency SPIRE Entertainment. As a result, we decided to end all disputes with our former agency, SPIRE Entertainment and decided to work for the development of K-pop in our respective positions.

We sincerely thank the many people who have cared about and believed in OMEGA X, and in the future, OMEGA X plans to continue its activities with a manager who has shared joys and sorrows with us for a long time even before our debut. We will come back with good music and an improved image. We ask for your support for OMEGA X as we are taking a new leap forward.

Thank you.”

What was OMEGA X’s legal dispute with SPIRE Entertainment?

The members of the group OMEGA X filed a lawsuit against their then-management label SPIRE Entertainment after some alleged altercations when the group was touring in the USA. Since then, the group held a press conference to reveal the charges of physical and verbal abuse against the former CEO of the company.

The allegations of the mistreatment of the members over the years and the subsequent mental health treatment being received by the members were made public. The demands of settlement fees and abusive text messages from the agency’s CEO and chairman were revealed as well as video evidence of the physical abuse was obtained. As a result, the CEO resigned from her position, and the court granted an injunction to suspend their exclusive contracts in January 2023. Now, the recent development shows that the group is free from SPIRE Entertainment and will be starting a new journey with a trusted manager.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan star in the fun trailer for the new BL drama A Shoulder To Cry On