OMEGA X shows why they are called Kpop Avengers as they sell out their debut mini album VAMOS

The rookie group has also gained more than one million views for their music video. Read more to know about them here.

OMEGA X has sold out their debut album ‘VAMOS’ in six days of its debut, thereby signifying that they are monster rookies. Spire Entertainment, which is the group’s label, announced that they sold all of the 20,000 copies that they had printed for the debut mini album. This is huge for them as a new group. Spire Entertainment also said that they are producing more album copies of VAMOS and thanked fans for such a hot response towards the debut. VAMOS was released in two versions called ‘O’ and ‘X’ alluding to the acronym of the group ‘OX’. The mini album ranked at number 7 and 15 in the real-time sales of Hanteo Chart. Meanwhile, the power-packed music video of the title song ‘VAMOS’ has garnered more than 1 million views. The choreography of the song is energetic and passionate. They have performed the title song on various music shows.

OMEGA X debuted on 30th June, 2021 with eleven members. The group consists of members who have been part of disbanded groups or survival shows which means they have a few fans already present. OMEGA X also attracted new fans with their pre-debut variety show called ‘LOADING - ONE MORE CHANX’. This show portrayed the process of them learning various skills required for becoming an idol as well as the sweet relationships of the members who all shared a common gratitude for being able to debut once again. Let’s congratulate OMEGA X for their achievement and wish well for their future!

Watch OMEGA X’s VAMOS music video here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favorite song from VAMOS? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :Spire Entertainment

Share your comment ×