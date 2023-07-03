OMEGA X signs with A Shoulder to Cry On production company after leaving SPIRE Entertainment

K-pop boy group OMEGA X has a new home! The 11 member team has finally signed with a new agency to manage its official activities following its separatiom from SPIRE Entertainment, as per reports on July 3. It was revealed that OMEGA X will now be represented by IPQ (previously known as Picturesque), who have signed an exclusive contract with the group.

OMEGA X’s new agency

A representative of IPQ Entertainment confirmed that they had signed an exclusive deal with OMEGA X making the group their first ever K-pop idol management. They shared that the company wishes to support and promote the members’ group as well as individual activities. They plan on expanding the members’ reach by helping them grow across various fields like acting, musicals, public broadcasts, solo and unit promotions, and more. Since the agency has established itself across sectors, it plans on helping the group work on original soundtracks, content distribution, video production, among others.

IPQ is the same company which worked on the production of the Korean BL drama A Shoulder to Cry On which starred OMEGA X members Jaehan and Yechan in the lead roles of Lee Da Yeol, a skilled archer, and Jo Taehyun, the high school’s star with an unknown past. The two played lovers in the popular webtoon-inspired drama winning the hearts of their fans.

OMEGA X’s former agency SPIRE Entertainment and their legal battle

Following a very public fallout with their former agency who the members sued for multiple charges including physical and verbal harassment, OMEGA X registered for the trademark rights of their own name as well as their fandom name FOR X. Evidence was presented in front of the court in the form of audio, video recordings, text message exchanges, and more to support the claims of the group’s members. Since then, the abusive CEO of the agency has resigned from her position and the law has ruled in favor of OMEGA X, successfully suspending the members’ contracts with the company SPIRE Entertainment.

The group is currently promoting the release of their single named Dream with the members partaking in radio programs, and music shows, as well as a recent last-minute fan singing announcement made as their last commitment to former agency, SPIRE Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: YouTuber turned singer J.Fla talks viral Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You cover, pursuing music, and more