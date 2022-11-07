OMEGA X: Spire Entertainment’s problematic CEO resigns as agency takes full responsibility

The controversy OMEGA X may return back to promotions soon as Spire Entertainment’s CEO has voluntarily resigned. The ongoing controversy where it was revealed that K-pop boy group OMEGA X has received a lot of mistreatment from their management company Spire Entertainment is seeing a new turn of events. As revealed by several witnesses the boy group was at the receiving end of verbal and physical abuse. Through a video recording of the incident , the fans and onlookers rallied against the CEO responsible in order to protect OMEGA X resulting in a new statement from the company. Spire Entertainment has taken full responsibility for the situation and has apologized to the group’s members, their parents and the fans.

Spire Entertainment’s statement

“Hello.

This is Spire Entertainment.

Firsty, we bow our heads in apology to the OMEGA X members as well as their parents and fans who care about them and must have been hurt by this unfortunate incident.

We’d also like to sincerely apologize for disappointing you with this incident as well as the agency's inadequate response so far.

Spire Entertainment is taking full responsibility for this situation. The CEO who caused the unfortunate incident during the tour has voluntarily resigned.

To prevent this from happening in the future, Spire Entertainment will do its best to solve the problems you have pointed out through criticism and advice.

In addition, we will do our best to prevent recurrence so that OMEGA X members do not experience such an unfortunate incident again, and we will continue to communicate with the members so that they can focus on their artist activities in a better environment.

Thank you."

OMEGA X

The members of the group have launched a personal Instagram account to be shared by all 11 of them where they released a statement about being courageous against the actions of the agency and especially the CEO. Member Taedong who celebrates his birthday on November 7 has also shared a latest update thanking the fans.